In Pics | California wildfires chase people from homes into smoky air

Crews worked in blistering heat on August 19 to beat back wildfires that ignited across Northern California, sending thousands of people from their homes into smoky air, briefly halting traffic on an interstate and killing a pilot on a firefighting mission
Bill Nichols, 84, works to save his home as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through Vacaville, California, on August 19. Nichols has lived in the home for 77 years. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues. (Image courtesy: AP)
Nichols seen dousing the flames. (Image courtesy: AP)
Matt Nichols sprays water while trying to save his home as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through California. (Image courtesy: AP)
Seen in a long exposure photograph, embers burn along a hillside above Lake Berryessa as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through unincorporated Napa County, California. (Image courtesy: AP)
Another long exposure photograph of embers burning along a hillside above Lake Berryessa. (Image courtesy: AP)
A fire vehicle passes burning trees on Pleasants Valley Road near Winters, California, as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through the area. (Image courtesy: AP)
Matt Nichols tries to save his home from the wildfires that were sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues. (Image courtesy: AP)
An outbuilding burns as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through the Spanish Flat area of unincorporated Napa County. (Image courtesy: AP)
Seen in a long exposure photograph, embers burn along a hillside as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through unincorporated Napa County. (Image courtesy: AP)
The San Francisco skyline is barely visible through smoke from wildfires on August 19 in this view from Sausalito, California. Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week. Smoke blanketed the city of San Francisco. (Image courtesy: AP)
A rower goes past Angel Island and the sun rising behind in smoke from wildfires in Sausalito, California. (Image courtesy: AP)
The sun rises behind smoke from wildfires on August 19 at the yacht harbour in Sausalito. (Image courtesy: AP)
Burned vehicles rest beneath a tree after the LNU Lightning Complex fires tore through Vacaville. (Image courtesy: AP)
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 08:36 pm