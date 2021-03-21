In Pics | Bookseller keeps Paris plush with teddy bears

A woman walks in front of Backstage restaurant filled with teddy bears by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours' (Teddy Bear father) in Paris on January 6, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Francois Mori)

A man walks past Backstage restaurant filled with teddy bears by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours' 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris. (PC-AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Philippe Labourel, the owner of a bookshop situated in the Gobelins district of Paris, has been lending out oversized plush creatures since October 2018. (PC-AP Photo/Francois Mori)

A woman walks past a closed restaurant filled with teddy bears set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris on January 25, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Teddy bears in a closed restaurant placed by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris on January 25, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Francois Mori)

A closed restaurant filled with teddy bears set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris on January 29, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Women walk past a closed restaurant filled with teddy bears placed by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris on January 31, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Men wearing protective masks walk in front a closed restaurant filled with teddy bears set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris on February 9, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Teddy bears placed at tables in Les Deux Magots restaurant, placed by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris on February 15, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Francois Mori)

A teddy bear placed on a traffic roundabout by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris on March 3, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', carries a giant teddy bear to a bar in Paris, on March 3, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', carries a giant teddy bear into a bakery, in Paris on March 3, 2021 (PC-AP Photo/Francois Mori)

A woman runs past Hotel du Nord filled with teddy bears, in Paris on March 8, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Children look through the window of a cafe at teddy bears set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours' 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris on March 3, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Francois Mori)