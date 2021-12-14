In Pics | Best space pictures of the year

A composite image of five separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows a sunspot and the International Space Station in silhouette as it passes across the Sun, seen from near Tbilisi, Georgia June 19. (Image: Reuters)

The first high-resolution, color image to be sent back by the Hazard Cameras (Hazcams) on the underside of NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is seen after its landing on Mars February 18. (Image: Reuters)

The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, as seen from near Vero Beach, Florida, U.S. September 15. (Image: Reuters)

The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired February 22. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltec via Reuters)

Crew 2 member JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of Japan is embraced by his compatriot Crew 1 member JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi as he and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet of France are welcomed as they arrive aboard the International Space Station, after docking SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule obiting the earth April 24, 2021 in a still image from video. (Image: NASA TV via Reuters)

Firefly Aerospace's first Alpha rocket suffers a catastrophic anomaly during its first launch leading to the loss of the vehicle 2 minutes, 30 seconds after liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, U.S. September 2. (Image: Reuters)

A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Fregat upper stage and 38 satellites from 18 countries blasts off from a launchpad during rainfall at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 22. (Image: Russian space agency Roscosmos/Reuters)

Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan February 15. (Image: Russian space agency Roscosmos via Reuters)