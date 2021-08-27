In Pics | At least 60 dead in Kabul blasts; ISIS claims responsibility

ISIS struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday, killing scores of civilians and at least 13 U.S. troops, disrupting the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans desperate to flee. (Image: Reuters)

Hours after the twin blasts, a third explosion was reported by news agency AFP while unconfirmed reports said there may have been more. (Image: Reuters)

Kabul health officials were quoted as saying 60 civilians were killed. Video shot by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies strewn around a canal on the edge of the airport. At least two blasts rocked the area, witnesses said. (Image: Tolo News)

ISIS said one of its suicide bombers targeted "translators and collaborators with the American army". U.S. officials also blamed the group (Image: Tolo News)

The American casualties, which increased to 13 from 12 later on Thursday according to U.S. officials, were believed to be the most U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan in a single incident since 30 personnel died when a helicopter was shot down in August 2011. (Image: Tolo News)

The attack was carried out as U.S. forces raced to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan, after President Joe Biden said the United States had long ago achieved its original rationale for invading the country in 2001: to root out al Qaeda militants and prevent a repeat of the September 11 attacks on the United States. (Image: Tolo News)

Biden vowed to go after the perpetrators of Thursday's bombing and said he had ordered the Pentagon to plan how to strike ISIS-K, the ISIS affiliate that claimed responsibility. (Image: Tolo News)

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said during televised comments from the White House. (Image: Tolo News)

A victim receives medical assistance in a hospital after he was wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, August 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi)