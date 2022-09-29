In Pics: As Russia claims win in occupied Ukraine referendums, a look at the annexation tactic

Moneycontrol News

Referendums in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine set the stage for formal annexation of territory by Russia. A look at what’s going on. (Image: News18 Creative)Between September 23 and 27, authorities in four areas of Ukraine under Moscow’s control – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – held referendums on joining Russia. (Image: News18 Creative)Russian-installed officials of all four occupied regions claimed that their residents voted to join Russia. (Image: News18 Creative)Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine – Donetsk and Luhansk – just before the invasion on February 24. (Image: News18 Creative)A look at Russian-controlled territory before and after invasion of Ukraine. (Image: News18 Creative)In weeks preceding the referendums Ukrainian counterattack on Russian forces had intensified. (Image: News18 Creative)Experts believe that referendums could be to achieve the objectives mentioned above. (Image: News18 Creative)Over the last few weeks Russia has issued nuclear warnings to Ukraine and the West. (Image: News18 Creative)Russia took Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. The annexation took place in the aftermath of the 2014 Ukrainian revolution. (Image: News18 Creative)