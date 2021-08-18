MARKET NEWS

In Pics | As Afghanistan adjusts to new reality, there have been signs of life cautiously resuming in Kabul

As Afghanistan adjusts to new reality, there have been signs of life cautiously resuming in Kabul.

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
People roaming on the street of Kabul under new Taliban regime. (Image: Wikipedia)
Vendors are selling their items in the market of the capital city Kabul. (Image: Wikipedia)
People trying to get to their work in Kabul. (Image: Wikipedia)
People waiting for public transport to reach to their respective place. (Image: Wikipedia)
People on the roads of Kabul under Taliban rule. (Image: Wikipedia)
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers stand guard while people enter in Pakistan through a border crossing point, in Chaman, Pakistan. Chaman, is a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, normally thousands of Afghans and Pakistanis cross daily and a steady stream of trucks passes through, taking goods to Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Jafar Khan)
People with Taliban flags wait for the arrival of their relatives, who were released from prison in Afghanistan, at a border crossing point, in Chaman. (AP Photo/Jafar Khan)
Hundreds of people gather near the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.S. military and officials' focus was on Kabul’s airport, where thousands of Afghans trapped by the sudden Taliban takeover rushed the tarmac and clung to US military planes deployed to fly out staffers of the U.S. Embassy, which shut down Sunday, and others. (AP Photo)
US soldiers stand guard and take a position inside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks at at his first news conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Mujahid vowed on Tuesday that the Taliban would respect women's rights, forgive those who resisted them and ensure a secure Afghanistan as part of a publicity blitz aimed at convincing world powers and a fearful population that they have changed. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Tags: #Afghanistan #gallery #Slideshow #Taliban #US #World News
first published: Aug 18, 2021 01:10 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.