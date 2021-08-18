In Pics | As Afghanistan adjusts to new reality, there have been signs of life cautiously resuming in Kabul

People roaming on the street of Kabul under the new Taliban regime. (Image: Wikipedia)

Vendors are selling their items in the market of the capital city Kabul. (Image: Wikipedia)

People trying to get to their work in Kabul. (Image: Wikipedia)

People waiting for public transport to reach their respective places. (Image: Wikipedia)

People on the roads of Kabul under Taliban rule. (Image: Wikipedia)

Pakistani paramilitary soldiers stand guard while people enter Pakistan through a border crossing point, in Chaman, Pakistan. Chaman is a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, normally thousands of Afghans and Pakistanis cross daily and a steady stream of trucks passes through, taking goods to Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Jafar Khan)

People with Taliban flags wait for the arrival of their relatives, who were released from prison in Afghanistan, at a border crossing point, in Chaman. (AP Photo/Jafar Khan)

Hundreds of people gather near the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.S. military and officials' focus was on Kabul’s airport, where thousands of Afghans trapped by the sudden Taliban takeover rushed the tarmac and clung to US military planes deployed to fly out staffers of the U.S. Embassy, which shut down Sunday, and others. (AP Photo)

US soldiers stand guard and take a position inside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)