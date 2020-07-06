In pics | Amsterdam’s red-light district reopens after coronavirus shutdown

Oude Kerk, or Old Church, is reflected in the window of Prostitution Information Centre (PIC), as sex workers welcomed clients again in the Red Light District in Amsterdam. Janet van der Berg, a PIC official, said not all of the windows in the historic buildings of the red-light district were occupied on the first day of post-lockdown business. The number of tourists and visitors to the Dutch capital has also slumped dues to the pandemic and travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)