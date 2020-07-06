In pics | Amsterdam’s red-light district reopens after coronavirus shutdown

The decline in coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has prompted health officials to allow sex workers in Amsterdam to resume meeting clients much earlier than expected. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Several countries across the globe have imposed a complete or partial lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. But the economic crisis caused by the outbreak is prompting many nations to ease lockdown restrictions. Amsterdam's infamous red-light district emerged from the coronavirus lockdown on July 1 after the latest relaxation of virus-prevention measures in the Netherlands. The red-light district remains one of Amsterdam's major tourism magnets with its often seedy mix of bars, brothels, sex shows and coffee shops selling marijuana. 2/7 Two police officers patrol the streets as sex workers welcomed clients again in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on July 1. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) 3/7 Oude Kerk, or Old Church, is reflected in the window of Prostitution Information Centre (PIC), as sex workers welcomed clients again in the Red Light District in Amsterdam. Janet van der Berg, a PIC official, said not all of the windows in the historic buildings of the red-light district were occupied on the first day of post-lockdown business. The number of tourists and visitors to the Dutch capital has also slumped dues to the pandemic and travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) 4/7 Two police officers keep watch as sex workers welcomed clients again in the Red Light District in Amsterdam on July 1. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) 5/7 People walk in the Red Light District as sex workers welcomed clients again in Amsterdam. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) 6/7 A sex worker shields her face from photographers as a passing man is reflected in the window after a further ease of coronavirus restrictions in Amsterdam. Sex workers at the cobbled streets and canals where they pose in windows bathed in red light to attract customers are taking care of hygiene to minimise the risk to themselves and their clients of becoming infected with the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) 7/7 A police officer talks to a woman, right, as a sex worker, left, applies makeup in Amsterdam on July 1. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) First Published on Jul 6, 2020 02:34 pm