In Pics | All you need to know about Giorgia Meloni, set to become Italy’s first female prime minister

Giorgia Meloni, who heads the populist Brothers of Italy party which is the direct political heir of the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement, has won a clear majority and will most likely become Italy's next prime minister, a first for a woman.

After Benito Mussolini, Meloni will be the country's first far-right PM, an ascension that is giving sleepless nights to many liberals in Europe.

In 1992, Meloni joined the Youth Front, the youth wing of the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement (MSI).

She was elected as a councillor of the Province of Rome in 1998, after winning the primary election.

In 2008, Meloni invited Italian athletes to boycott the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Games in disagreement with the Chinese policy implemented towards Tibet.

She presented a 300 million euro package in 2010 called the Right to the Future on behalf of the ministry, aimed at investing in young people.

She was part of Berlusconi's centre-right coalition in the 2013 general election; received 2 percent of the vote and 9 seats.

In 2015, Meloni founded Our Land – Italians with Giorgia Meloni, a parallel organization to FdI, aimed at enlarging Fdl's popular base.

She was elected as president of the European Conservatives and Reformists party in 2020.

"I think that Tolkien could say better than us what conservatives believe in. I don't consider 'the Lord of The Rings' a fantasy," said Giorgia Meloni.

As a youth activist, she and her associates, with nicknames like Frodo and Hobbit, gathered at the "sounding of the horn of Boromir" for cultural chats, attended "Hobbit Camp" and sang along with the extremist folk band Compagnia dell'Anello, or Fellowship of the Ring.

In 2019, she honoured a manga character, Captain Harlock, as a symbol of a generation that challenged the apathy and indifference of people.

"We (conservatives) are proud of our identities, of what we stand for. We live in an age where everything it stands for is under attack…" people understand that in this era, the only way to be rebellious is to preserve who we are, the only way to be rebellious is to be conservative," said Meloni.