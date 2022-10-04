In Pics | All about the late ad icon Dan Wieden who came up with the ‘Just Do It’ tagline for Nike

Moneycontrol News

The advertising icon behind Nike’s iconic “Just Do It” tagline, Dan Wieden, passed away on September 30. A look at his life and legacy. (Image: News18 creative)Dan Wieden was co-founder of Wieden+Kennedy (W+K), a global agency based on his belief that advertising was not about selling but creating strong relationships between companies and their customers. (Image: News18 creative)Wieden wasa native of Portland. He attended Portland’s Ulysses S Grant High School. He graduated from the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication in 1967 and spent several years in public relations before finding his way into advertising. (Image: News18 creative)Wieden famously said he would never sell W+K. He transferred ownership of the company into a trust before he died in an effort to ensure the agency would remain independent indefinitely. (Image: News18 creative)“On April Fool’s Day, 1982, Wieden and David Kennedy founded Wieden+Kennedy. With a card table, a few chairs, some cardboard file cabinets, and one client – Nike,” an excerpt from Wieden+Kennedy’s obituary for Wieden. (Image: News18 creative)Wieden started working for ad agency McCann-Erickson. It was here that he met David Kennedy, with whom he would go on to set up Wieden+Kennedy in 1982. (Image: News18 creative)The tagline “Just Do It” was created to accompany Nike’s first major television campaign, which included commercials for running, walking, cross-training, basketball and women’s fitness. (Image: News18 creative)A look at some of the many memorable ads by Wieden’s W+K. (Image: News18 creative)“Chaos is the only thing that honestly wants you to grow. The only friend who really helps you be creative,” a quote by Dan Wieden. (Image: News18 creative)“I think the real risk comes in being willing to try to be authentic,” said Wieden. (Image: News18 creative)