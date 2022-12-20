 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics | Aftermath of turbulence-hit Hawaii flight that seriously injured 11 people

Associated Press
Dec 20, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Passengers are telling of a frightening flight from Phoenix to Honolulu, when their Hawaiian Airlines flight suddenly encountered midair turbulence.

Hawaii Flight Turbulence (Image: AP)

About 20 people on the flight — passengers and crew — taken to hospitals after turbulence struck their plane flying from Phoenix to Honolulu without warning on December 18. (Source: AP) Kaylee Reyes said she saw her mother hit the ceiling and floor of the plane as it bounced. (Source: AP) Another passenger described the drop as being like a roller coaster. (Source: AP)
Eleven people were in serious condition. In all, 36 people received medical treatment for bumps, bruises, cuts and nausea, said Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. (Source: AP)
Associated Press
first published: Dec 20, 2022 11:28 am