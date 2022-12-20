In Pics | Aftermath of turbulence-hit Hawaii flight that seriously injured 11 people

Associated Press

Passengers are telling of a frightening flight from Phoenix to Honolulu, when their Hawaiian Airlines flight suddenly encountered midair turbulence. (Source: AP)About 20 people on the flight — passengers and crew — taken to hospitals after turbulence struck their plane flying from Phoenix to Honolulu without warning on December 18. (Source: AP)Kaylee Reyes said she saw her mother hit the ceiling and floor of the plane as it bounced. (Source: AP)Another passenger described the drop as being like a roller coaster. (Source: AP)Eleven people were in serious condition. In all, 36 people received medical treatment for bumps, bruises, cuts and nausea, said Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. (Source: AP)