Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | After US President Donald Trump, several aides too test positive for COVID-19, here’s the list

US President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus has upended the presidential race, with every development being watched keenly. His Democratic rival Joe Biden has tested negative for the virus.

Moneycontrol News
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump said they have tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2. Several of the US President's close contacts have tested positive in recent days, and the list continues to grow. Here are some of the Team Trump members who have contracted the infectious disease so far.

Hope Hicks, an advisor to U.S. President, tested positive for the virus following which Trump said that he is going into self-isolation along with his wife, the First Lady. Hicks travels regularly with Trump, and had accompanied him to Cleveland for the first presidential debate earlier in the week. (Image: Reuters)

Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2 and is reportedly experiencing "mild flu-like symptoms." Stepien, who had joined Trump at the first presidential debate, has quarantined himself. (Image: AP)

October 2 was also when Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to Trump, said she had tested positive for COVID-19. She said that her symptoms are "mild", and that she is "feeling fine". (Image: AP)

Mike Lee, a Republican Senator from Utah, too, announced that he had tested positive for the virus. This came days after Lee had attended an event at the White House where many of the attendees were see not wearing masks or following social distancing norms. Moreover, Lee sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Republicans are seeking to steer Trump’s nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett onto the Supreme Court. (Image: AP)

Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a statement on Friday, becoming the latest high-profile case of the virus after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had it. Tillis, of North Carolina, sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Republicans are seeking to steer Trump’s nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett onto the Supreme Court. (Image: AP)

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of Republican National Committee (RNC), too announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2. McDaniel, who has mild symptoms, was with Trump last Friday and had got herself tested after a member of her family was infected, reports suggest. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Oct 3, 2020 03:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #US Election 2020 #world

