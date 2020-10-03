In Pics | After US President Donald Trump, several aides too test positive for COVID-19, here’s the list

US President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus has upended the presidential race, with every development being watched keenly. His Democratic rival Joe Biden has tested negative for the virus.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have said they tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2. Several of the US President's close contacts have tested positive in recent days and the list continues to grow. Here are some of the Team Trump members who have contracted the coronavirus.
Hope Hicks, an adviser to the President, tested positive for the virus following which Trump said he was going into self-isolation along with the First Lady. Hicks travels regularly with Trump and had accompanied him to Cleveland for the first presidential debate earlier in the week. (Image: Reuters)
Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, tested positive for the coronavirus on October 2 and is reportedly experiencing "mild flu-like symptoms." Stepien, who had joined Trump at the first presidential debate, has quarantined himself. (Image: AP)
October 2 was also when Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to Trump, tested positive for COVID-19. Her symptoms were "mild", and she was "feeling fine", Conway said. (Image: AP)
Mike Lee, a Republican Senator from Utah, too, announced that he had tested positive for the virus. This came days after Lee had attended an event at the White House where many of the attendees were seen not wearing masks or following social distancing norms. Moreover, Lee sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Republicans are seeking to steer Trump’s nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett onto the Supreme Court. (Image: AP)
Republican Senator Thom Tillis has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a statement on October 2, becoming the latest high-profile case of the virus after Trump said he had it. Tillis, of North Carolina, is also a part of the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Image: AP)
Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), too announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2. McDaniel, who has mild symptoms, was with Trump last Friday and had got herself tested after a member of her family was infected, reports suggest. (Image: Reuters)
