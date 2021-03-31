In Pics | A Singapore skyline view for migrant workers

Migrant worker Natarajan Pandiarajan, right, enjoys the view on board the Singapore Flyer attraction in Singapore. He is among at least 20,000 migrant workers who will be treated to rides by members of the public and businesses. Migrant workers are getting a bird's eye view of Singapore, with the public's help. (AP Photo)

Ganesan Thivagar, second from right, poses for a photo with fellow migrant workers on the Singapore Flyer Ferris Wheel in Singapore. Thivagar and his co-workers are among at least 20,000 migrant workers who will be treated to rides by members of the public and businesses. Migrant workers are getting a bird's eye view of Singapore, with the public's help. (AP Photo)

Migrant workers line up to receive gift bags from volunteers of the ItsRainingRaincoats at the Singapore Flyer Ferris Wheel attraction in Singapore. They are among at least 20,000 migrant workers who will be treated to rides by members of the public and businesses. (AP Photo)

Migrant workers line up outside the Singapore Flyer Ferris Wheel attraction in Singapore. They are among at least 20,000 workers who will be treated to rides by members of the public and businesses. Migrant workers are getting a bird's eye view of Singapore, with the public's help. (AP Photo)

A carriage on the Singapore Flyer Ferris Wheel is seen in Singapore. At least 20,000 migrant workers will be treated to rides by members of the public and businesses. Migrant workers are getting a bird's eye view of Singapore, with the public's help. (AP Photo)

Cyclists pass by the Singapore Flyer Ferris Wheel attraction in Singapore. At least 20,000 migrant workers will be treated to rides by members of the public and businesses. Migrant workers are getting a bird's eye view of Singapore, with the public's help. (AP Photo)