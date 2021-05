The French government lifted restrictions incrementally, seeking to strike a balance between staving off a resurgence of COVID-19 and giving citizens back some of their signature “joie de vivre.”

In this picture, customers sit at a cafe terrace in the Montmartre district of Paris.

After seven months of closures, residents could once more be seen reading “Le Monde” accompanied by nothing but a short “noisette” coffee, or sharing a kiss by the dappled light of a bistro. This image features people raising a toast with beers at a café terrace in France.

People enjoy a breakfast at a café terrace on May 19, 2021 in France.

A waiter carries cafes and croissants in a café in Strasbourg, eastern France.

As part of the plan’s first stage, France’s 7 p.m. nightly curfew was pushed back to 9 p.m. and museums, theaters and cinemas reopened, along with cafe terraces.