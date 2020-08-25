172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|in-pics-a-look-at-why-the-california-wildfires-are-a-sign-of-climate-change-5753581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | A look at why the California wildfires are a sign of climate change

Many scientists see California wildfires as a sign of climate change

Moneycontrol News
Over 12,000 dry lightning strikes started around 585 wildfires across California in mid-August, forcing more than 1,19,000 people to evacuate the place. As one of the most intense wildfire seasons scorches California, a look at why scientists think it’s fuelled by climate change. (Image: News18 Creative)

130F temperature was the highest ever recorded in Death Valley National Park, California, in mid-August. (Image: News18 Creative)

What caused the California fires? (Image: News18 Creative)

How do wildfires spread? (Image: News18 Creative)

Climate change and wildfires (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 03:33 pm

