In Pics: A look at what type of notices are issued by the Interpol, and what they mean

Red Notice: To seek the location and arrest of persons wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

Yellow Notice: To help locate missing persons or to help identify persons who are unable to identify themselves.

Blue Notice: To collect additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

Black Notice: To seek information on unidentified bodies.

Green Notice: To provide warning about a person's criminal activities, where the person is considered to be a possible threat to public safety.

Orange Notice: To warn of an event, a person, an object or a process representing a serious and imminent threat to public safety.

Purple Notice: To seek or provide information on modus operandi, objects, devices and concealment methods used by criminals.

Interpol – United Nations Security Council Special Notice: Issued for groups and individuals who are the targets of UN Security Council Sanctions Committees.

Moneycontrol News