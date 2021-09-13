MARKET NEWS

In Pics | A look at top 20 fastest-growing cities in the world

By 2025, the world’s population will reach more than 8.1 billion people. Most of that population growth will be concentrated in cities across Africa and Asia. A detailed look at the top 20 fastest-growing cities in the world in terms of average annual growth rate from 2020 to 2025.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
By 2025, the world’s population will reach more than 8.1 billion people. Most of that population growth will be concentrated in cities across Africa and Asia. A detailed look at the top 20 fastest growing cities in the world in terms of average annual growth rate from 2020 to 2025. (Image: News18 Creative)
By 2025, the world's population will reach more than 8.1 billion people. Most of that population growth will be concentrated in cities across Africa and Asia. A detailed look at the top 20 fastest growing cities in the world in terms of average annual growth rate from 2020 to 2025.
17 of the 20 fastest growing cities are located in Africa, with four in Nigeria alone. Nigeria’s economy is largely based on petroleum making the country one of the strongest economies in Africa. (Image: News18 Creative)
17 of the 20 fastest-growing cities are located in Africa, with four in Nigeria alone. Nigeria's economy is largely based on petroleum making the country one of the strongest economies in Africa.
High birth rate and a resulting young population has given the country a strong and rising workforce. Population growth is booming across Africa – many countries retain high birth rates. (Image: News18 Creative)
The high birth rate and a resulting young population have given the country a strong and rising workforce. Population growth is booming across Africa – many countries retain high birth rates.
Top 20 fastest growing cities. Average annual rate of change if Urban Agglomeration with 3,00,000 or more in 2018 (%).(Image: News18 Creative)
Top 20 fastest-growing cities. The average annual rate of change if Urban Agglomeration with 3,00,000 or more in 2018 (%).
All top 20 fastest growing cities are located in either Africa or Asia, and they are far outpacing growth on other continents, such as Europe. Here are the implications of fast growth. (Image: News18 Creative)
All top 20 fastest-growing cities are located in either Africa or Asia, and they are far outpacing growth on other continents, such as Europe. Here are the implications of fast growth.
Fastest growing cities: Europe vs Global. (Image: News18 Creative)
Fastest-growing cities: Europe vs Global.
Tags: #Current Affairs #Slideshow #World News #World's fastest growing cities
