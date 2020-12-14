PlusFinancial Times
In pics | A look at the life of John le Carré

John le Carré, the spy-turned-novelist whose elegant and intricate narratives defined the Cold War thriller and brought acclaim to a genre critics had once ignored, died at 89. Here's a look at his life.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2020 / 07:27 PM IST
John le Carré, the spy-turned-novelist whose elegant and intricate narratives defined the Cold War thriller and brought acclaim to a genre critics had once ignored, died at 89. Le Carre’s literary agency, Curtis Brown, said on Sunday that he died in Cornwall, southwest England on Saturday after a short illness. The agency said his death was not related to COVID-19. His family said he died of pneumonia. (Image: News18 Creative)
