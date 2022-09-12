In Pics | A look at the dubious history of Britain's new monarch King Charles III's name

Moneycontrol News

Charles I, from the House of Stuart, was King of England, Scotland, and Ireland from 1625 to 1649. He became king after the sudden death of his elder brother who was the heir to the throne. His stormy reign ended with his execution in 1649. The monarchy was abolished and England became a republic with Oliver Cromwell as Lord Protector. (Image: News18 Creative)Charles II was the eldest surviving child of Charles I. He was just 18 and in exile when his father was killed. Scotland declared him King Charles II, but the English Parliament abolished the monarchy and declared England a republic. He was later asked to return as king in 1660. (Image: News18 Creative)Charles III became heir apparent at the age of three, following the death of his grandfather King George VI and his mother’s accession to the throne when she was 25. Charles has been known to champion social and charitable causes as heir to the throne. (Image: News18 Creative)