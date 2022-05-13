In Pics | A look at some odd pictures from around the world

Reuters

A man cools off under a pipe of flowing water on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 11. (Image: Reuters)A boy bathes in a stream of water during a hot and humid weather in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 9. (Image: Reuters)Members of a Russian military band perform during a parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9. (Image: Reuters)Participants Subwoolfer of Norway perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 9. (Image: Reuters)A tattooist is seen during The Big North Tattoo Show at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, Britain, May 8. (Image: Reuters)Contestant Ronela Hajati poses on the "Turquoise Carpet" during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 8. (Image: Reuters)Contestants Subwoolfer pose on the "Turquoise Carpet" during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 8. (Image: Reuters)People ride horse-drawn carriages along a road in central London, Britain, May 7. (Image: Reuters)A resident looks out through a gap in the barrier at a residential area during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic in Shanghai, China, May 6. (Image: Reuters)