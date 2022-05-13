In Pics | A look at some odd pictures from around the world

From blistering heat in Delhi, Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, horse carriages in central London to a locked-down Shanghai, it was a busy week, see for yourself
A man cools off under a pipe of flowing water on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 11. (Image: Reuters)
A boy bathes in a stream of water during a hot and humid weather in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 9. (Image: Reuters)
Members of a Russian military band perform during a parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9. (Image: Reuters)
Participants Subwoolfer of Norway perform during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 9. (Image: Reuters)
A tattooist is seen during The Big North Tattoo Show at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, Britain, May 8. (Image: Reuters)
Contestant Ronela Hajati poses on the "Turquoise Carpet" during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 8. (Image: Reuters)
Contestants Subwoolfer pose on the "Turquoise Carpet" during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 8. (Image: Reuters)
People ride horse-drawn carriages along a road in central London, Britain, May 7. (Image: Reuters)
A resident looks out through a gap in the barrier at a residential area during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic in Shanghai, China, May 6. (Image: Reuters)