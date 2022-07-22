English
    In Pics | A look at some odd pictures from around the world

    Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

    Reuters
    July 22, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
    A 5-months-old Bornean baby orangutan is held by its mother as the Guadalajara Zoo presents two 5-month-old babies Bornean orangutans to the media at their new enclosure, in Guadalajara, Mexico July 20. (Image: Reuters)
    A model poses for a photographer backstage ahead of the Ferreira Couture catwalk show at Malta Fashion Week in Valletta, Malta July 20. (Image: Reuters)
    A train drives across the bed of a drained area near the salt harvesting site of the Burlinskoye salt lake in the Altai Region, Russia July 20. (Image: Reuters)
    Children play at Sloomoo Institute, in New York City, U.S., July 19. (Image: Reuters)
    A Chimpanzee sucks on a block of flavoured ice at Chester Zoo in Chester, Britain, July 19. (Image: Reuters)
    A member of the Queen's Guard receives water to drink during the hot weather, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, July 18. (Image: Reuters)
    Italy's Elena Vallortigara during the final of 2022 World Athletics Championships. (Image: Reuters)
    World Athletics Championships 2022 Oregon22 mascot, Legend the Bigfoot holds gold medallist Katie Nageotte of the U.S. after she won the women's pole vault final. (Image: Reuters)
    Two Red-eyed Tree frogs (Agalychnis callidryas) mate at “Exotic Fauna" breeding zoo, where exotic animals are reproduced to be marketed as pets in U.S., Canada and Asia, in Ticuantepe, on the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua July 17. (Image: Reuters)
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 05:08 pm
