In Pics | A look at some odd pictures from around the world

A 5-month-old Bornean baby orangutan is held by its mother as the Guadalajara Zoo presents two 5-month-old babies Bornean orangutans to the media at their new enclosure, in Guadalajara, Mexico July 20. (Image: Reuters)

A model poses for a photographer backstage ahead of the Ferreira Couture catwalk show at Malta Fashion Week in Valletta, Malta July 20. (Image: Reuters)

A train drives across the bed of a drained area near the salt harvesting site of the Burlinskoye salt lake in the Altai Region, Russia July 20. (Image: Reuters)

Children play at Sloomoo Institute, in New York City, U.S., July 19. (Image: Reuters)

A Chimpanzee sucks on a block of flavoured ice at Chester Zoo in Chester, Britain, July 19. (Image: Reuters)

A member of the Queen's Guard receives water to drink during the hot weather, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, July 18. (Image: Reuters)

Italy's Elena Vallortigara during the final of 2022 World Athletics Championships. (Image: Reuters)

World Athletics Championships 2022 Oregon22 mascot, Legend the Bigfoot holds gold medallist Katie Nageotte of the U.S. after she won the women's pole vault final. (Image: Reuters)