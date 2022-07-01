In Pics | A look at some odd pictures from around the world

Reuters

General view of a tattoo on the leg of Australia's Nick Kyrgios during his second round match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic. (Image: Reuters)Lights of a ride at the fair as people attend the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar, California, U.S., June 29. (Image: Reuters)Fitness coach Joe Wicks directs a crowd of participants in an attempt to beat the world record for a mass workout in Hyde Park, in London, Britain, June 29. (Image: Reuters)An activist with Ocean Rebellion walks to take part in a protest outside the UN Ocean Conference against what they describe as a "war on fish", in Lisbon, Portugal June 27. (Image: Reuters)A woman walks near Imam al-Abbas shrine amid a sandstorm in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq, June 26. (Image: Reuters)An Afghan boy plays with hand made RPG toy in the quake-hit area in the Spera district of Khost province, Afghanistan, June 26. (Image: Reuters)A person celebrates during the LGBTQ+ Pride Parade which was cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Guatemala City, Guatemala June 25. (Image: Reuters)A Shih Tzu dog rests at a grooming table at the 2022 World Dog Show, where more than 15 thousand dogs from all around the globe are expected to attend, at IFEMA conference center in Madrid, Spain June 23. (Image: Reuters)A woman sits on a chair during a Van Gogh 'Immersive Journey' projection, in Dublin, Ireland, June 23. (Image: Reuters)A model presents a creation by Louis Vuitton fashion house as part of their Spring/Summer 2023 collection show during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 23. (Image: Reuters)