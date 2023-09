1/5 At the G20 Summit venue in Delhi, the International Media Centre will accommodate journalists from around the world. Information Minister Anurag Thakur reviewed the media centre on September 5 ahead of the event. (Image: ANI)

2/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Mandapam in July, the new ITPO complex, that will host the G20 summit. As per Anurag Thakur’s statement, the International Media Centre was developed to accommodate around 3,000 media delegates. The media hub exhibits Indian art and culture. There is also a 'one district, one product' display. (Image: ANI)

3/5 The media centre offers nine work zones and state-of-the-art studios, as well as high-speed internet access. It also features four media briefing rooms, six interview rooms, open workspaces, and specific zones for foreign and embassy officials. (Image: ANI)

