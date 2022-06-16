In Pics | A look at 240-m-long glass bridge with a diamond-shaped cafe over Tsalka canyon in Georgia

Moneycontrol News

A 240-meter-long glass bridge - with a diamond-shaped cafe in the middle - over the Tsalka canyon, outside the city of Tsalka, in Georgia, was opened for visitors on June 14. (Image: AFP)An amazing project implemented by the Israeli company Kass Land was built with an investment of $40.8 million. (Image: AFP)The opening ceremony for the glass bridge was held on June 15. The surrounding area of the bridge has panoramic views, parking space, swing, bike zip line, cottages and hotel complex. (Image: Twitter @emb_israel)People ride bikes on a zip line next to a 240-meter long glass bridge over the Tsalka canyon, with a diamond-shaped cafe in the middle, outside the city of Tsalka, some 100 km from Tbilisi. (Image: AFP)People attend the opening ceremony of the 240-meter long glass bridge over the Tsalka canyon, outside the city of Tsalka, some 100 km from Tbilisi. (Image: AFP)