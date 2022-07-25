 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics | A guide to help you understand about parenting

Jul 25, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST

As a parent you always try to protect and guide your child. Parenting is a process that prepares your child for life and independence.

Here are a few things to understand about parenting. We need to let them be their age. They need to run around, jump, break things, and draw on walls. Discipline is important, but only that is not parenting.
Kids must learn to love animals; that will teach them empathy. It’s okay if your child doesn’t come first in class. We need to make them independent. It’s not always possible to be a great parent.
Parenting doesn’t come with a rulebook. Our child’s dream may not be the same as ours. We need to allow them to make their own mistakes. And, hopefully, learn from them.
