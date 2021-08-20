MARKET NEWS

English
In Pics | A fiery world as climate sizzles and wildfires grow

It is “code red for humanity”, the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports says, as the Earth warms rapidly. July was the planet’s hottest month in 142 years and wildfires—raging from the US to Greece to Russia—are a stark warning of things to come

Associated Press
August 20, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
The summer season of wildfires is growing more intense and destructive as the climate sizzles. (Image: AP)
July was the planet’s hottest month in 142 years of record keeping, according to U.S. weather officials. Several U.S. states — including California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington — also saw their hottest ever July. (Image: AP)
In August, wildfires continued to rage across the western United States and Canada, southern Europe, northern Africa, Russia, Israel and elsewhere. (Image: AP)
In Greece, which is suffering its most severe heat wave in decades, a large wildfire this week threatened villages outside Athens. Thousands of people were evacuated from homes in a region of the French Riviera threatened by blazing fires. Recent wildfires have killed at least 75 people in Algeria and 16 in Turkey, local officials said. (Image: AP)
Drought conditions and high temperatures in northern California have given rise to the Dixie Fire, which has been ablaze for a month and burned more than 1,000 square miles. Some 1,600 people in Lake County were recently ordered to flee approaching flames, and children were rushed out of an elementary school as a nearby field burned. (Image: AP)
Last week a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change called Earth's rapidly warming temperatures a “code red for humanity.” The report calls climate change clearly human-caused and “an established fact,” and co-author and climate scientist Linda Mearns told the AP that the disrupted global climate leaves “nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.” (Image: AP)
People use a ferry to evacuate from Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, August 8. (Image: AP)
The remains of a classic car sits on a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, British Columbia, August 14. (Image: AP)
A man drops water to burning trees during a wildfire in Adames area, northern Athens, Greece, August 3. Hundreds of residents living near a forest area north of Athens fled their homes. (Image: AP)
Hunter McKee pets Rosy after helping evacuate the horse to the edge of Lake Almanor as the Dixie Fire approaches Chester, Calif, on August 3. Officials issued evacuation orders for the town earlier in the day as dry and windy conditions led to increased fire activity. (Image: AP)
Smoke spreads over the sea as local residents and tourists use a ferry to evacuate Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, August 8. (Image: AP)
Turkish volunteers rest as they fight wildfires in Turgut village, near tourist resort of Marmaris, Mugla, Turkey, August 4. (Image: AP)
Volunteers pause while working at the scene of a forest fire near Kyuyorelyakh village at Gorny Ulus area west of Yakutsk, in Russia, August 7. (Image: AP)
A man watches the flames as a wildfire approaches Kochyli beach near the village of Limni, Greece, on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, August 6, as wildfires raged through Greece and Turkey. (Image: AP)
Tags: #California Wildfire #Slideshow #Wildefire #World News
first published: Aug 20, 2021 02:00 pm

