In pics | 75 years of Hiroshima: Japan remembers atomic bombing on anniversary

August 6, 2020 marks 75 years of the world's first atomic bomb attack in Hiroshima. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 August 6, 2020 marks 75 years of the world's first atomic bomb attack in Hiroshima. Japan, with the coronavirus pandemic, is forced to scale back ceremonies to remember the victims. 2/10 Survivors, relatives and a handful of foreign dignitaries attended 2020’s main event in Hiroshima to pray for those killed or wounded in the bombing and call for world peace. 3/10 The bomb attack on Hiroshima killed around 140,000 people, many of them instantly, with others perishing in the weeks and months that followed, suffering radiation sickness, devastating burns and other injuries. 4/10 Japan announced its surrender just days later on August 15, 1945. Some historians argue that the bombings ultimately saved lives by avoiding a land invasion that might have been significantly more deadly. 5/10 Many of the traditionally-sombre events to mark the anniversary have been cancelled because of the pandemic, a global threat that carries an all-too-familiar fear for some survivors, including 83-year-old Keiko Ogura, who lived through the Hiroshima bombing. 6/10 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has been criticised by some for his attempts to revise a key pacifist clause of the country's constitution, pledged in his address to do his best “for the realisation of a world without nuclear weapons and peace for all time". 7/10 Participants, many of them dressed in black and wearing face masks, offered a silent prayer at exactly 8:15 am (2315 GMT Wednesday), the time the first nuclear weapon used in wartime was dropped over the city. 8/10 UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who addressed the gathering by video message because of the pandemic, warned that "the only way to totally eliminate nuclear risk is to totally eliminate nuclear weapons". 9/10 In 2016, Barack Obama became the first sitting US president to visit Hiroshima, where he offered no apology but embraced survivors and called for a world free of nuclear weapons. 10/10 Hiroshima and Nagasaki were key stops on Pope Francis's first trip to Japan last year, where he denounced the "unspeakable horror" of the attacks. First Published on Aug 6, 2020 11:17 am