English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    In Pics | 21-yr-old Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India 2022

    Karnataka’s Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai. On July 3, taking to the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India, the winners of the star-studded Femina Miss India 2022 were announced revealed with the caption, which read, “Congratulation, Let’s pop the champagne!.”

    Moneycontrol News
    July 04, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST
    Karnataka’s Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai. On July 3, taking to the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India, the winners of the star-studded Femina Miss India 2022 were announced revealed with the caption, which read, “Congratulation, Let’s pop the champagne!.” (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg)
    Karnataka’s Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai. On July 3, taking to the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India, the winners of the star-studded Femina Miss India 2022 were announced revealed with the caption, read, “Congratulation, Let’s pop the champagne!.” (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg)
    Along with Sini Shetty, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan as Femina Miss India 2022 1st Runner Up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh as Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner Up. (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg)
    Along with Sini Shetty, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan as Femina Miss India 2022 1st Runner Up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh as Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner Up. (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg)
    Hailing from Karnatala, the 21-year-old beauty queen Sini Shetty was born in Mumbai and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. Winning the Miss India crown means Shetty will represent India at the next Miss World pageant. She is currently pursuing a professional course called CFA. Sini is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg)
    Hailing from Karnatala, the 21-year-old beauty queen Sini Shetty was born in Mumbai and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. Winning the Miss India crown means Shetty will represent India at the next Miss World pageant. She is currently pursuing a professional course called CFA. Sini is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg)
    Femina Miss India’s 1st runner-up, Rubal Shekhawat has a keen interest in various fields including dancing, acting and painting, and loves playing badminton. (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg)
    Femina Miss India’s 1st runner-up, Rubal Shekhawat has a keen interest in various fields including dancing, acting and painting, and loves playing badminton. (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg)
    Shinata Chauhan who was crowned femina Miss India 2022 2nd runner-up has been a scholar in her educational field and also possesses leadership qualities. (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg)
    Shinata Chauhan who was crowned femina Miss India 2022 2nd runner-up has been a scholar in her educational field and also possesses leadership qualities. (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg)
    Bollywood star Neha Dhupia’s 20 years of winning the prestigious Femina Miss India crown and Kriti Sanon and Lauran Gottlieb’s stunning performances were amongst the highlights of the star-studded evening. (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg) (With inputs from ANI)
    Bollywood star Neha Dhupia’s 20 years of winning the prestigious Femina Miss India crown and Kriti Sanon and Lauran Gottlieb’s stunning performances were amongst the highlights of the star-studded evening. (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg) (With inputs from ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Femina Miss India 2022 #Rubal Shekhawat #Shinata Chauhan #Sini Shetty #Slideshow #World News
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 06:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.