Images from a 'Day of Shame' in Myanmar, with scores shot dead

Family members and relatives mourned near the body of Kyaw Htet Aung, 19, a high school student who was shot by security forces on Saturday in Dala, Myanmar.

A protester running past a roadblock in Yangon.

An injured protester being carried to a hospital.

The mother of Aung Zin Myint, 20, mourned over the body of her son, a student shot by security forces earlier in the morning in Dala Township, near Yangon.

Nay Win Tun, left, and Moe Moe Khine, carrying their 1-year-old daughter, Thin Thawdaw Tun, who was struck in the eye by a rubber bullet fired by the security forces while the baby was inside their home in Yangon.

The police arresting a protester in Yangon.

Family members mourning as social workers took away the body of U Win Myint, 46, who was shot in the chest as security forces fired on protesters in Dala Township.

Protesters preparing for a crackdown by the security forces.

Protesters take refuge behind makeshift barriers.

A protester with a gunshot wound arriving at a hospital in Yangon.