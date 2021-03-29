English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Images from a 'Day of Shame' in Myanmar, with scores shot dead

In the deadliest day in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup, dozens of people, and perhaps more than 100, were killed on Saturday by security forces cracking down on nationwide protests. A New York Times photographer was there.

New York Times
March 29, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
Family members and relatives mourned near the body of Kyaw Htet Aung, 19, a high school student who was shot by security forces on Saturday in Dala, Myanmar.
Family members and relatives mourned near the body of Kyaw Htet Aung, 19, a high school student who was shot by security forces on Saturday in Dala, Myanmar.
A protester running past a roadblock in Yangon, above. An injured protester being carried to a hospital, below.
A protester running past a roadblock in Yangon.
An injured protester being carried to a hospital.
An injured protester being carried to a hospital.
The mother of Aung Zin Myint, 20, mourned over the body of her son, a student shot by security forces earlier in the morning in Dala Township, near Yangon.
The mother of Aung Zin Myint, 20, mourned over the body of her son, a student shot by security forces earlier in the morning in Dala Township, near Yangon.
The police arresting a protester in Yangon.
Nay Win Tun, left, and Moe Moe Khine, carrying their 1-year-old daughter, Thin Thawdaw Tun, who was struck in the eye by a rubber bullet fired by the security forces while the baby was inside their home in Yangon.
The police arresting a protester in Yangon.
The police arresting a protester in Yangon.
Family members mourning as social workers took away the body of U Win Myint, 46, who was shot in the chest as security forces fired on protesters in Dala Township.
Family members mourning as social workers took away the body of U Win Myint, 46, who was shot in the chest as security forces fired on protesters in Dala Township.
Protesters preparing for a crackdown by the security forces.
Protesters preparing for a crackdown by the security forces.
Protesters take refuge behind makeshift barriers.
Protesters take refuge behind makeshift barriers.
A protester with a gunshot wound arriving at a hospital in Yangon.
A protester with a gunshot wound arriving at a hospital in Yangon.
Social workers carrying away the coffin of Kyaw Htet Aung.
Social workers carrying away the coffin of Kyaw Htet Aung.
New York Times
TAGS: #gallery #Myanmar #Slideshow #Suu Kyi #World News
first published: Mar 29, 2021 11:44 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.