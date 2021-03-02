English
Iconic NYC steakhouse fills empty seats with celebrity mannequins

The iconic Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has partnered with Madame Tussauds to fill empty seats as New York restaurants reopen at 35 percent capacity.

Reuters
March 02, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
As New York City restaurants reopened indoor dining rooms at 35 percent capacity on February 26, the Peter Luger Steak House and Madame Tussauds New York wax museum joined forces to welcome diners back in a fun way and to enforce social distancing guidelines. (Image: Reuters)
Wax figures of Audrey Hepburn, dressed as her character Holly Golightly in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” sitting in front of a Martini, and Jon Hamm as his character Don Draper in “Mad Men” holding an Old Fashioned cocktail, greeted customers while waiters rushed by with plates of sizzling steaks. (Image: Reuters)
Madame Tussauds's wax figure of Jon Hamm stands at the bar, to comply with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) social distancing requirements, at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn, New York U.S. (Image: Reuters)
The coronavirus pandemic hit New York establishments especially hard, where, the National Restaurant Association says, restaurants accounted for 9 percent of employment in the state in 2019 and brought in $51.6 billion in sales in 2018. (Image: Reuters)
A diner enjoys a meal as Madame Tussauds's wax figure of Jimmy Fallon sits at an empty table at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn, New York U.S. (Image: Reuters)
Madame Tussauds's wax figure of Al Roker stands at a wait station, to comply with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) social distancing requirements in a dining room at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn, New York U.S. (Image: Reuters)
“It’s been rough,” said Michael Costa, manager at Peter Luger’s Brooklyn steakhouse. “We’re going to adapt to what’s going on. Right now we’ll take whatever they give us, 25 is good, 35, whatever they want to give us because we’re at the bottom,” Costa said. “But, we’ll survive.” (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Madame Tussauds wax museum #NYC #NYC Steakhouse #Slideshow #social distancing #World News
first published: Mar 2, 2021 03:01 pm

