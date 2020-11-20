Hurricane Iota smashes Central America, Nicaragua battered

More than 30 people were killed in devastating floods unleased by Storm Iota across Central America on November 18, forcing hundreds of thousands of people from their homes. Reuters Hurricane Iota battered northeastern Nicaragua, the second giant storm to strike Central America this month. Storm Iota unleashed devastating floods across Central America 18 in areas already waterlogged, forcing hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in a disaster that could spur migration to the United States. More than 30 people were killed and the toll in the impoverished region was expected to rise as rescue workers reach isolated communities. (Image: Reuters) Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras, on November 19. (Image: Reuters) People queue for food under an overpass, where they are sheltered along other residents that lost their homes due to the floods caused by heavy rain brought by Storm Iota, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, November 19. (Image: Reuters) A man rests on a chair at the back of his truck outside a neighbourhood flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras, November 19. (Image: Reuters) People get on a boat to cross a road flooded by the Wawa Boom river due to heavy rain caused by Hurricane Iota as it passed through the Caribbean coast in Nicaragua's Bilwi on November 18. (Image: Reuters) A child pushes his bicycle through a flooded road after the passing of Storm Iota, in Marcovia, Honduras, on November 18. (Image: Reuters) A view of a dock damaged by the passing of Hurricane Iota, in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 17. (Image: Reuters) Residents inspect an area full with plastic rubbish after the passing of Hurricane Iota, in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, on November 17. (Image: Reuters) Residents recover a mattress from the debris of their house damaged by the passing of Hurricane Iota, in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, on November 18. (Image: Reuters) A car damaged by a tree is pictured after the passing of Hurricane Iota, in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, on November 17. (Image: Reuters) Houses damaged by the passing of Hurricane Iota, in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, on November 17. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 20, 2020 03:25 pm