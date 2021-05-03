MARKET NEWS

Hundreds of boats line up on Lake Geneva in border art project

Hundreds of boats lined up across Lake Geneva on May 2 in an artistic representation of the border between Switzerland and France that runs for 59 km (36.7 miles) down the middle of the waterway.

Reuters
May 03, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
Hundreds of boats lined up across Lake Geneva on May 2 in an artistic representation of the border between Switzerland and France that runs for 59 km (36.7 miles) down the middle of the waterway. (Image: Reuters)
Boats prepare to line up on Leman Lake to reveal the invisible French-Swiss border during an artistic event called "Brief Alignment" by Lausanne architect Bastian Marzoli, in Saint-Gingolph, near Geneva, Switzerland. (Image: Reuters)
The "Brief Alignment www.brefalignement.ch" project was envisioned by Lausanne architect Bastian Marzoli as a collective performance to reflect on the nature of the frontier, organisers said. (Image: Reuters)
Vessels from yachts to rowboats took part in the event, for which more than 250 vessels signed up. (Image: Reuters)
