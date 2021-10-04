MARKET NEWS

Hot-air balloon festival kicks off in Jordan’s Wadi Rum Desert

Hot air balloons of different shapes and colours roamed the sky above Jordan's famous Wadi Rum site during the kingdom's first hot-air balloon festival launched on October 1. The hot air balloons attracted many who gathered on the festival's site to follow the slow drifting of the aircrafts. The festival aims to boost the country's tourism sector following the harsh blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters
October 04, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST
Men watch as hot-air balloons are prepared ahead of a take-off during the hot-air balloon festival in Wadi Rum desert, Jordan October 1. (Image: Reuters)
Men watch as hot-air balloons are prepared ahead of a take-off during the hot-air balloon festival in Wadi Rum desert, Jordan October 1. (Image: Reuters)
Hot-air balloons fly during a hot-air balloon festival in Wadi Rum desert, Jordan October 1. (Image: Reuters)
Hot-air balloons fly during a hot-air balloon festival in Wadi Rum desert, Jordan October 1. (Image: Reuters)
Hot-air balloons are prepared ahead of a take-off during a hot-air balloon festival in Wadi Rum desert, Jordan October 1. (Image: Reuters)
Hot-air balloons are prepared ahead of a take-off during a hot-air balloon festival in Wadi Rum desert, Jordan October 1. (Image: Reuters)
A man rides on a camel during a hot-air balloon festival in Wadi Rum desert, Jordan October 1. (Image: Reuters)
A man rides on a camel during a hot-air balloon festival in Wadi Rum desert, Jordan October 1. (Image: Reuters)
Hot-air balloons are prepared ahead of a take-off during a hot-air balloon festival in Wadi Rum desert, Jordan October 1. (Image: Reuters)
Hot-air balloons are prepared ahead of a take-off during a hot-air balloon festival in Wadi Rum desert, Jordan October 1. (Image: Reuters)
Hot-air balloons launch during a hot-air balloon festival in Wadi Rum desert, Jordan October 1. (Image: Reuters)
Hot-air balloons launch during a hot-air balloon festival in Wadi Rum desert, Jordan October 1. (Image: Reuters)
Hot-air balloons are prepared ahead of a take-off during a hot-air balloon festival in Wadi Rum desert, Jordan October 1. (Image: Reuters)
Hot-air balloons are prepared ahead of a take-off during a hot-air balloon festival in Wadi Rum desert, Jordan October 1. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
first published: Oct 4, 2021 02:21 pm

