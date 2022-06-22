Hong Kong's iconic floating restaurant sinks in South China Sea

Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said on June 20. (File Image: AFP)

The restaurant encountered “adverse conditions” on June 18 as it was passing the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands, in the South China Sea, and water entered the vessel and it began to tip, according to Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises Ltd. (File Image: AFP)

The company said no one was injured, but that efforts to save the vessel failed and it capsized on June 19. “As the water depth at the scene is over 1,000 meters, (it makes it) extremely difficult to carry out salvage works,” it said in a statement. It said the company "is very saddened by this accident.” (File Image: AFP)

The Jumbo Floating Restaurant, almost 80 meters (260 feet) in length, had been a landmark in Hong Kong for over four decades, serving Cantonese cuisine to over 3 million guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise. (File Image: AP)

It closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and laid off all its staff. Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises said the restaurant became a financial burden to its shareholders, with millions of Hong Kong dollars spent on its inspection and maintenance even though it was not in operation. (File Image: AFP)