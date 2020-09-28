Hong Kong's former shipping container maker uses them to farm

Lee's MoVertical Farm utilises about 30 decommissioned containers, some decades old, to raise red watercress and other local vegetables hydroponically, eliminating the need for soil. Associated Press After a career making shipping containers that transport freight around the world, Arthur Lee has stayed with them in retirement, using them to raise crops and fish. Operating on a rented 1,000-square-metre patch of wasteland in Hong Kong's rural Yuen Long, Lee's MoVertical Farm utilises about 30 decommissioned containers, some decades old, to raise red watercress and other local vegetables hydroponically, eliminating the need for soil. A few are also used as ponds for freshwater fish. (Image: AP) A girl stands next to the fish from MoVertical Farm at a supermarket in Hong Kong on September 24. (Image: AP) A fish from MoVertical Farm is shown at a supermarket in Hong Kong. (Image: AP) The fish of MoVertical Farm are seen on net beside a shipping container in Yuen Long, Hong Kong's New Territories on September 22. (Image: AP) Arthur Lee holds fish in net beside a shipping container in Yuen Long, Hong Kong's New Territories on September 22. (Image: AP) Lee looks after his fish inside a shipping container in Yuen Long, Hong Kong's New Territories. (Image: AP) Arthur Lee, owner of MoVertical Farm, and his staff feed their fish inside a shipping container in Yuen Long. (Image: AP) Lee works on the plastic pillars with hydroponic vegetable cultivation at his farm in Yuen Long. (Image: AP) Lee controls the water coming out of the pipes watering the roots of vegetables planted in the pillars in Yuen Long. (Image: AP) Arthur Lee feeds his fish inside a shipping container in Yuen Long. (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 28, 2020 05:40 pm