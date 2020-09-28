Hong Kong's former shipping container maker uses them to farm

After a career making shipping containers that transport freight around the world, Arthur Lee has stayed with them in retirement, using them to raise crops and fish. Operating on a rented 1,000-square-metre patch of wasteland in Hong Kong's rural Yuen Long, Lee's MoVertical Farm utilises about 30 decommissioned containers, some decades old, to raise red watercress and other local vegetables hydroponically, eliminating the need for soil. A few are also used as ponds for freshwater fish. (Image: AP)