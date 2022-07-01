Hong Kong’s 25th Anniversary of Handover: Chinese President Xi Jinping defends China’s rule

Moneycontrol News

Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded a two-day visit to Hong Kong as it marked the 25th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule after being pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. A choir sung as Xi left West Kowloon high-speed rail station on July 1. (Source: AP)Xi officiated the swearing-in ceremony of Hong Kong's new leader John Lee on July 1. Lee's inauguration comes as Hong Kong marked the 25th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule after being pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. (Source: AP)Lee, a former security official who oversaw the crackdown on dissent in the city since 2019 pro-democracy protests, pledged to uphold the city's mini-constitution, the Basic Law, and bear allegiance to Hong Kong. He also pledged to be accountable to the central government in Beijing. (Source: AP)His inauguration followed a morning flag-raising ceremony attended by Lee, outgoing city leader Carrie Lam and several hundred other people. (Source: AP)Chinese President Xi Jinping defended his vision of the “one country, two systems" framework against accusations by the U.S., U.K. and others that Beijing has undermined the freedoms and autonomy promised to Hong Kong for 50 years. (Source: AP)In a speech marking 25 years since the city became a semi-autonomous Chinese region following its handover from Britain in 1997, Xi said the “one country, two systems” framework — which allows Hong Kong to have its own laws and government — had achieved “universally recognized success.” (Source: AP)“There is no reason for such a good system to change, and it must be maintained for a long time,” he said, in what appeared to be an attempt to reassure residents that Hong Kong could retain their relative freedoms even after 50 years. (Source: AP)But Xi also emphasized that Beijing had “comprehensive jurisdiction” over Hong Kong, and that Hong Kong should respect Chinese leadership, even as Beijing allows regions like Hong Kong and Macao to maintain their capitalist system and a degree of autonomy. (Source: AP)Security in Hong Kong has been beefed up for his arrival, with designated security and no-fly zones. (Source: AP)Thousands of guests were required to take daily coronavirus tests and ordered to check into quarantine hotels ahead of their attendance of events with Xi on June 30 and July 1. (Source: AP)