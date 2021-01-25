MARKET NEWS

Hong Kong neighbourhood locked down after COVID-19 outbreak

Hong Kong's government locked down Jordan, an area of the Kowloon peninsula after an outbreak of the coronavirus, saying 10,000 residents must stay home until they have been tested.

Reuters
January 25, 2021 / 01:26 PM IST
Health workers are seen in protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)
Health workers are seen in protective gear inside a locked down part of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)
Residents carry bags of grocery inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)
Residents carry bags of grocery inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, January 23. (Image: Reuters)
A general view shows a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)
A general view of the locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong January 23. (Image: Reuters)
Residents queue up for mandatory coronavirus testing inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)
Residents queue up for mandatory coronavirus testing inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)
A resident argues with health workers inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)
A resident argues with health workers inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)
Residents wear face masks as they walk at a wet market at Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 22. (Image: Reuters)
Residents wear face masks as they walk at a wet market in Jordan residential area of Hong Kong, January 22. (Image: Reuters)
Medical workers in protective suits help residents to register outside at a residential area at Jordan in Hong Kong, China January 22. (Image: Reuters)
Medical workers in protective suits help residents to register outside at a residential area in Hong Kong's Jordan on January 22. (Image: Reuters)
A health worker passes a package of gloves to a staff inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)
A health worker passes a package of gloves to a staff inside a locked down part of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)
Police wearing face masks and shields stand guard inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)
Police wearing face masks and shields stand guard inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)
A medical worker in a protective suit helps residents to register outside at a residential area at Jordan in Hong Kong, China January 22. (Image: Reuters)
A medical worker in a protective suit helps residents to register outside at a residential area at Jordan in Hong Kong, China January 22. (Image: Reuters)
Police officers wear protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)
Police officers wear protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)
A medical worker in a protective suit is seen inside one of the buildings at a residential area at Jordan in Hong Kong, China January 22. (Image: Reuters)
A medical worker in a protective suit is seen inside one of the buildings at a residential area at Jordan in Hong Kong, China January 22. (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus in Hong Kong #Covid-19 #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jan 25, 2021 01:26 pm

