Hong Kong neighbourhood locked down after COVID-19 outbreak

Health workers are seen in protective gear inside a locked down part of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)

Residents carry bags of grocery inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, January 23. (Image: Reuters)

A general view of the locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong January 23. (Image: Reuters)

Residents queue up for mandatory coronavirus testing inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)

A resident argues with health workers inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)

Residents wear face masks as they walk at a wet market in Jordan residential area of Hong Kong, January 22. (Image: Reuters)

Medical workers in protective suits help residents to register outside at a residential area in Hong Kong's Jordan on January 22. (Image: Reuters)

A health worker passes a package of gloves to a staff inside a locked down part of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)

Police wearing face masks and shields stand guard inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)

A medical worker in a protective suit helps residents to register outside at a residential area at Jordan in Hong Kong, China January 22. (Image: Reuters)

Police officers wear protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)