Homeschooling | A few handy tips for parents amid raging COVID-19 pandemic

With Delhi schools shutting down for vacations weeks early and curfews being imposed in many pockets of the country, there is a fair amount of panic among parents. In households with school-going kids, the stress and anxiety is more palpable. Children need to be shielded from this stress at all costs. Thus, here are a few ideas to help parents do the most important job in the world in the midst of a raging pandemic.

May 01, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
With Delhi schools shutting down for vacations weeks early and curfews being imposed in city after city, there is a fair amount of panic among parents. In many households with school-going kids, the uncertainty is palpable. Children need to be shielded from this stress at all costs. Here are a few ideas to help parents do the most important job in the world in the midst of a raging pandemic. (Image: News18 Creative)
Find out how much your child already knows. Think about how old your child is and how much they can understand. (Image: News18 Creative)
If they want to do something that isn’t OK with physical distancing, then this is a chance to talk with them about this. (Image: News18 Creative)
We all need a break sometimes. When the kids are asleep, do something fun or relaxing for yourself. Make a list of healthy activities that you like to do. (Image: News18 Creative)
Structure up. The schedule should include structured activities as well as free time for the child.
Make hand washing and hygiene fun. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tell your child about one positive or fun thing they did. Praise them for what they did well today. (Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Parenting #Slideshow #World News
first published: May 1, 2021 02:36 pm

