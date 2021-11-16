MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Home for the holidays: Rockefeller tree arrives in NYC

New York City ushered in the holiday season on November 13 with the arrival of a 79-foot (24-meter) Norway spruce that will serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees, in Rockefeller Center.

Associated Press
November 16, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
New York City ushered in the holiday season on November 13 with the arrival of a 79-foot (24-meter) Norway spruce that will serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees, in Rockefeller Center. (Image: AP)
New York City ushered in the holiday season on November 13 with the arrival of a 79-foot (24-meter) Norway spruce that will serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees, in Rockefeller Center. (Image: AP)
The 12-ton tree was trucked in from the Price family home in Elkton, Maryland — the first time the tree has come from that state since the tradition began eight decades ago. The lighting ceremony is scheduled for December 1. (Image: AP)
The 12-ton tree was trucked in from the Price family home in Elkton, Maryland — the first time the tree has come from that state since the tradition began eight decades ago. The lighting ceremony is scheduled for December 1. (Image: AP)
The spruce will be adorned with more than 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound (400-kilogram) star with 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals. (Image: AP)
The spruce will be adorned with more than 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound (400-kilogram) star with 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals. (Image: AP)
The tree was cut down on November 11 and removed by a crane on the Price property. The spruce, about 85 years old, had stood near the family's house. Devon and Julie Price told NBC's “Today” that they had worried about it falling down during a storm. “So we're very excited to have it go to New York City,” Devon Price said. (Image: AP)
The tree was cut down on November 11 and removed by a crane on the Price property. The spruce, about 85 years old, had stood near the family's house. Devon and Julie Price told NBC's “Today” that they had worried about it falling down during a storm. “So we're very excited to have it go to New York City,” Devon Price said. (Image: AP)
Erik Pauze, Rockefeller Center's chief gardener, found this year's tree in March after going to a nursery to buy plants in southern New Jersey and deciding to take a drive in the area, he told The Baltimore Sun. (Image: AP)
Erik Pauze, Rockefeller Center's chief gardener, found this year's tree in March after going to a nursery to buy plants in southern New Jersey and deciding to take a drive in the area, he told The Baltimore Sun. (Image: AP)
The tree is expected to remain up through early January.
The tree is expected to remain up through early January.
Associated Press
Tags: #Christmas #New Year #NYC #Rockefeller tree #Slideshow #World News
first published: Nov 16, 2021 02:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.