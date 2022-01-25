Heavy snowfall paralyses Greece, air traffic disrupted

A blanket of heavy snow covered the Greek capital on January 24, from the Acropolis hill to the coast in the south, disrupting air traffic, bringing transport to a halt and leaving scores of drivers stranded overnight in a highway. The Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill, during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece. (Image: Reuters)

Snow covers Syntagma square, with the Greek parliament building seen in the background during heavy snowfall in Athens. (Image: Reuters)

Heavy snowfall is rare in Athens but the city has now been hit by snowstorms for a second consecutive year. Residents play in the snow during heavy snowfall in Athens. (Image: Reuters)

Rescue crews struggled to free hundreds of drivers whose cars halted for hours on an Athens ring road as the storm, named Elpida, swept Greece and covered the city with a thick layer of snow. (Image: Reuters)

Snow-covered umbrellas are seen during heavy snowfall, at the beach of Artemida, Greece, on January 24. (Image: Reuters)

A woman looks at the sea at the snow-covered beach of Alimos suburb, during heavy snowfall, in Athens. (Image: Reuters)

A woman makes her way on the snow-covered Areopagitou pedestrian street under the Acropolis hill archaeological site during heavy snowfall in Athens. (Image: Reuters)