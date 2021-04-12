Hearts painted on Britain’s National COVID-19 Memorial Wall to remember victims

A woman paints on the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

A woman holds a book by the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

A man writes on the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

People stand by the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

People stand by the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

A woman wearing a face mask with a heart on it looks on by the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

A flower is seen mounted amongst painted hearts on the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

A person paints on the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

General view of a plaque of the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)