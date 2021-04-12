English
Hearts painted on Britain’s National COVID-19 Memorial Wall to remember victims

The National COVID-19 Memorial Wall, located opposite the Houses of Parliament and stretching for hundreds of metres along the southern bank of the River Thames outside St Thomas' Hospital, has taken over a week to complete. Over 126,000 Britons have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and current projections predict there will be another 20 to 30,000 more before the pandemic is fully managed.

April 12, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
A woman paints on the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
A woman holds a book by the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
A man writes on the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
People stand by the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
People stand by the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
A woman wearing a face mask with a heart on it looks on by the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
A flower is seen mounted amongst painted hearts on the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
A person paints on the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
General view of a plaque of the National COVID-19 Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Volunteers and relatives of bereaved paint hearts along a wall beside St Thomas' hospital as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease pandemic in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
