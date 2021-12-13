Harnaaz Sandhu brings home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years

Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe on December 12, topping a field of some 80 contestants in a pageant that was touched by politics and the pandemic. (Image: AP)

The previously reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, crowned her successor, a Bollywood actress, in the Israeli Red Sea resort town of Eilat. (Image: AP)

The pageant was held in the middle of the night, wrapping up at 5 a.m. local time (10 p.m. EST) to accommodate the primetime schedule in the U.S. (Image: AP)

Sandhu said she was feeling “overwhelmed because it’s been 21 years since India got Miss Universe crown and it’s happening right now.” (Image: AP)

The pageant included traditional displays of national costumes, swimwear and a series of interview questions to test contestants' public speaking skills. The top 10 showed off intricately bedazzled full-length gowns in either gold, silver or bronze. (Image: AP)

The Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez wore an asymmetrical cut dress with one sleeve, highlighting a new tattoo she said “celebrates her womanhood.” (Image: AP)

Last year’s pageant was delayed due to the pandemic before Meza was crowned in May for her abbreviated tenure. (Image: AP)