Happy New Year 2022 | Here's why we do countdowns to the New Year

Until the 1960s and 1970s, few people ever counted down to the New Year, or anything really. So, how did the countdown go from almost nonexistent to ubiquitous? And why do we do it now, especially to mark one year’s end and another’s beginning? Take a look…

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)
