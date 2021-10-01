Green warriors | Faces from the youth climate protest movement

Climate activist Archana Soreng, 25, from India poses for a photo during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, on September 28. "I would like to see the world leaders commit to recognise the rights of the indigenous and make sure the indigenous are part of climate action," Soreng said. (Image: Reuters)

Climate activist Ignacio Villarroya, 18, from Argentina poses for a photo during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, on September 28. "Many companies, many governments of the north are financing this activism in the south, they are leaving communities in misery and often without natural resources," Villarroya said. (Image: Reuters)

Climate activist Hoor Ahli, 16, from the UAE poses for a photo during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, on September 28. "I would love to see more of youth engagement because we are the ones that are gonna stay in this world that are gonna have our fingerprint," Ahli said. (Image: Reuters)

Climate activist Jeremy Raguain, 27, from the Seychelles poses for a photo during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, on September 28. "What I expect from COP26 is for greater access to financing for small island urban states like the Seychelles," Raguain said. (Image: Reuters)

Climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti, 26, from Kenya poses for a photo during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, on September 28. "One of my hopes and expectations from COP26 is that we will begin to see more action and less of promises," Wathuti said. (Image: Reuters)

Climate activist Marie-Claire Graf, 25, from Switzerland poses for a photo during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, on September 28. "I would really like to see at COP26 that young leaders are sitting at the table when decisions are taken together with the world leaders," Graf said. (Image: Reuters)

Climate activist Daniele Guadagnolo, 28, from Italy poses for a photo during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, on September 28. "I'm really eager to see if there is going to be a review of the Paris Agreement at the upcoming COP26 in Glasgow," Guadagnolo said. (Image: Reuters)

Climate activist Gyuree Lee, 25, from South Korea poses for a photo during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, on September 28. "In this COP26, I expect some real solutions because I've seen many goals but then I see less of what actually was delivered after we set those goals," Lee said. (Image: Reuters)

Climate activist Kamaal Hassan Adnan, 23, from Somaliland poses for a photo during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, on September 28. "I want to remind all the global leaders and decision-makers that COP26 is not like any other conference. It's the future in your own hands," Adnan said. (Image: Reuters)

Climate activist Eduarda Zoghbi, 28, from Brazil poses for a photo during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, on September 28. "I expect from COP26 that leaders finally decide on the rulebook for the Paris Agreement and also decide on mechanisms for carbon markets," Zoghbi said. (Image: Reuters)

Climate activist Steven Setiawan, 21, from Indonesia poses for a photo during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, on September 28. (Image: Reuters)