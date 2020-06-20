It is tough to lead when things aren't right within yourself. But there are some people always who go against the tide and prove the world wrong. Here are some great leaders of the world who battled depression:
With the recent death of the popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the issue of mental health has come into light once again. A condition considered as a sign of weakness, people tend to hide behind doors and don’t express their sufferings. The issue of mental health has not been taken seriously in the world. Here are some of the great leaders of the world who battled with depression. (Image: News18 Creative)
Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States governed the country but battled with depression throughout his life. Letters left by the president's friends referred him as "the most depressed person they've ever seen." (Image: News18 Creative)
Winston Churchill, former Prime Minister of the UK struggled with bipolar depression. He spoke openly about his condition. (Image: News18 Creative)
Martin Luther King Jr, a civil rights leader experienced severe depression who attempted to commit suicide twice before the age of 13. (Image: News18 Creative)
Princess Diana who is remembered for her compassion for others and charity work suffered from severe depression and bulimia. (Image: News18 Creative)
