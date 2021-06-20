Global Retirement Index | These are the top 10 places to retire in 2021

Wondering which is the best country to retire abroad? The annual Global Retirement Index 2021 will help you determine just that. The Global Retirement Index scores the world’s top 25 retirement destinations across 10 categories, including the cost of living, governance, retiree benefits, climate, healthcare, and more. Take a look. (Image: AFP)

Rank 10 | Vietnam: The country may be growing in leaps and bounds, but for retirees looking for a delightfully comfortable lifestyle, it remains one of the least expensive countries on earth.

Rank 9 | Malta: One of the best reasons to live in Malta is its location. It’s 60 miles south of Italy, 176 miles east of Tunisia, and 207 miles north of Libya. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 8 | France: While retiring in one of the country’s larger cities (Paris or Lyon, for example) will be a costlier option, France is full of affordable regions. A couple can live comfortably for $2,083 to $2,483 a month—with some retirees living on less than $2,000. (Image: Wikimedia)

Rank 7 | Malaysia: The country makes a perfect base from which you can explore the innumerable natural, historical, and cultural treasures that Southeast Asia has to offer. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | Ecuador: There are few places where living is as affordable as in Ecuador. There is something for everyone, regardless of your budget. Consider that you can own a home on a Pacific Coast beach or a condo with great views in the Andes for less than $150,000.

Rank 5 | Portugal: This tiny country in the southwest corner of Europe has something for everyone. Vibrant cities full of Old World charm, miles of golden sandy beaches, green, rolling hills, some of the best healthcare in the world, low cost of living, and safety. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | Colombia: The dark days of Colombia’s past are gone, and it has been transformed into a country that is thriving. One of the best things about the country is the warm, welcoming Colombian people.

Rank 3 | Mexico: One of the major benefits for folks of retirement age in Mexico is the widespread availability of high quality/low cost healthcare. In one of the government-run healthcare systems, INSABI, care is actually free to Mexican citizens and foreigners with temporary and permanent residence.

Rank 2 | Panama: The Pensionado or Pensioner visa has earned Panama a top score, year after year, in the “Benefits and Discounts” category of the index. The programme was created to ensure retired Panamanians could live with dignity as active members of society.