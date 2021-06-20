MARKET NEWS

Global Retirement Index | These are the top 10 places to retire in 2021

Take a look at the top retirement destinations in 2021, according to the Global Retirement Index.

Moneycontrol News
June 20, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
Representative Image (AFP)
Wondering which is the best country to retire abroad? The annual Global Retirement Index 2021 will help you determine just that. The Global Retirement Index scores the world’s top 25 retirement destinations across 10 categories, including the cost of living, governance, retiree benefits, climate, healthcare, and more. Take a look. (Image: AFP)
Rank 10 | Vietnam According to the results, 86% are happy with their job 78% are happy with their work-life balance 85% are happy with the cost of living 57% are happy with the quality of medical care 67% say making new friends is easy 85% are happy with life in general.
Rank 10 | Vietnam: The country may be growing in leaps and bounds, but for retirees looking for a delightfully comfortable lifestyle, it remains one of the least expensive countries on earth.
No 10| Malta | Size: 122 square miles (316 square kilometers) (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Malta: One of the best reasons to live in Malta is its location. It’s 60 miles south of Italy, 176 miles east of Tunisia, and 207 miles north of Libya. (Image: Reuters)
France, along with Italy, Germany and Spain, has recorded the most coronavirus deaths in the EU. (Image: Wikimedia)
Rank 8 | France: While retiring in one of the country’s larger cities (Paris or Lyon, for example) will be a costlier option, France is full of affordable regions. A couple can live comfortably for $2,083 to $2,483 a month—with some retirees living on less than $2,000. (Image: Wikimedia)
Source: Reuters
Rank 7 | Malaysia: The country makes a perfect base from which you can explore the innumerable natural, historical, and cultural treasures that Southeast Asia has to offer. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 8 | Ecuador: 72% are happy with their job 79% are happy with their work-life balance 78% are happy with the cost of living 73% are happy with the quality of medical care 68% say making new friends is easy 88% are happy with life in general.
Rank 6 | Ecuador: There are few places where living is as affordable as in Ecuador. There is something for everyone, regardless of your budget. Consider that you can own a home on a Pacific Coast beach or a condo with great views in the Andes for less than $150,000.
Hidden between rock-strewn mountains covered with lush greenery and yellow flowers inside the UNESCO-recognised Arouca Geopark, the bridge hangs 175 meters above the fast-flowing River Paiva. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | Portugal: This tiny country in the southwest corner of Europe has something for everyone. Vibrant cities full of Old World charm, miles of golden sandy beaches, green, rolling hills, some of the best healthcare in the world, low cost of living, and safety. (Image: Reuters)
colombia
Rank 4 | Colombia: The dark days of Colombia’s past are gone, and it has been transformed into a country that is thriving. One of the best things about the country is the warm, welcoming Colombian people.
Rank 2 | Mexico: 80% are happy with their job 72% are happy with their work-life balance 79% are happy with the cost of living 68% are happy with the quality of medical care 77% say making new friends is easy 89% are happy with life in general
Rank 3 | Mexico: One of the major benefits for folks of retirement age in Mexico is the widespread availability of high quality/low cost healthcare. In one of the government-run healthcare systems, INSABI, care is actually free to Mexican citizens and foreigners with temporary and permanent residence.
A man watches the sun set during Hurricane Michael in Panama City Beach
Rank 2 | Panama: The Pensionado or Pensioner visa has earned Panama a top score, year after year, in the “Benefits and Discounts” category of the index. The programme was created to ensure retired Panamanians could live with dignity as active members of society.
2 | Costa Rica (Image: Reuters)
Rank 1 | Costa Rica: With a dozen official climate zones and hundreds of microclimates, there is someplace for everyone’s personal weather preferences. Many people love the temperate “eternal spring” climate of San José, the capital, and the surrounding Central Valley. (Image: Reuters)
first published: Jun 20, 2021 02:32 pm

