People gather at the George Floyd Square to commemorate the first anniversary of Floyd's death, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, on May 25, 2021. (REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi)

People listen to a prayer during a Celebration of Life festival in honour of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police one year ago, at George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, on May 25, 2021. (REUTERS/Eric Miller)

People place candles at a memorial during a Celebration of Life festival in honour of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police one year ago, at George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, on May 25, 2021. (REUTERS/Eric Miller)

A family-friendly street festival, musical performances and moments of silence were held on Tuesday to honour George Floyd and mark the year since he died at the hands of Minneapolis police, a death captured on wrenching bystander video that galvanised the racial justice movement and continues to bring calls for change. (REUTERS/Eric Miller)

Floyd’s sister Bridgett and other family members held a moment of silence at a “Celebration of Life” event at a downtown Minneapolis park that included music, food trucks, an inflatable bouncy house and a vaccination stand. A few miles away, at the site of the intersection where Floyd died, dozens of people kneeled around a steel fist sculpture for several minutes — symbolising the nine minutes, 29 seconds during which Floyd was pinned down. (REUTERS/Eric Miller)

Other members of Floyd’s family met in Washington with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who urged Congress to quickly pass a law in Floyd’s name that would bring changes to policing. (REUTERS/Eric Miller)

A moment of silence to honour Floyd was also held in New York and a rally was held in Los Angeles. Globally, a rally took place in Germany and Floyd's death was marked by US embassies in Greece and Spain. (REUTERS/Eric Miller)

A person raises his fist at a memorial during a Celebration of Life festival in honour of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police one year ago, at George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, on May 25, 2021. (REUTERS/Eric Miller)