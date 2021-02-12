MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Gaza burn victims get 3D-printed face masks made close to home

Medecins Sans Frontieres-France and a local business are now supplying 3D printed burn masks to help Gaza burn patients heal. In the past, the masks were only available when they traveled to Jordan for surgery, but coronavirus restrictions have made that journey difficult.

Reuters
February 12, 2021 / 04:57 PM IST
Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, who has severe facial burns and was provided a 3D transparent face mask by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), gestures as he holds his child at his home in Gaza City February 9. (Image: Reuters)
Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, who has severe facial burns and was provided a 3D transparent face mask by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), gestures as he holds his child at his home in Gaza City February 9. (Image: Reuters)
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, is fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8. (Image: Reuters)
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, is fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8. (Image: Reuters)
A physiotherapist scans the face of Ahmed Al-Deeb to provide him with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8. (Image: Reuters)
A physiotherapist scans the face of Ahmed Al-Deeb to provide him with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8. (Image: Reuters)
Ahmed Al-Deeb waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8. (Image: Reuters)
Ahmed Al-Deeb waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8. (Image: Reuters)
A physiotherapist scans the face of Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, to provide him with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8. (Image: Reuters)
A physiotherapist scans the face of Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, to provide him with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8. (Image: Reuters)
A physiotherapist prepares to put a 3D transparent mask on the face of Ahmed Al-Deeb at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8. (Image: Reuters)
A physiotherapist prepares to put a 3D transparent mask on the face of Ahmed Al-Deeb at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8. (Image: Reuters)
Physiotherapists put a 3D transparent mask on the face of Ahmed Al-Deeb at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8. (Image: Reuters)
Physiotherapists put a 3D transparent mask on the face of Ahmed Al-Deeb at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
TAGS: #Gaza #Palestine #Slideshow #World News
first published: Feb 12, 2021 04:57 pm

Must Listen

 The Market Podcast | Nishant Agarwal of ASK Wealth decodes how to deploy money in 3 easy steps during COVID

 The Market Podcast | Nishant Agarwal of ASK Wealth decodes how to deploy money in 3 easy steps during COVID

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.