Leaders of the G7 begins their first of three days of meetings on June 11 in Carbis Bay, in which they discussed COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Activists wearing giant heads of the G7 leaders tussle over a giant COVID-19 vaccine syringe during an action of NGO's on Swanpool Beach in Falmouth, Cornwall, England. Depicted from left to right, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

An activist wears a giant head depicting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he marches through the streets during a demonstration around the meeting of the G7 in Falmouth, Cornwall, England. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Activists dressed in giant papier-mache heads depicting G7 leaders participate in a march during a demonstration around the meeting of the G7 in Falmouth, Cornwall, England. Leaders depicted from left, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

