G20 Summit 2022 | World leaders arrive in Bali for summit of world's 20 largest economies

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

On November 15, Indonesia will host the 17th G20 leaders' summit. The world's most powerful figures will gather on the resort island of Bali instead of the traffic-clogged capital Jakarta for the event. Seventeen world leaders -- barring Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the leaders of Mexico and Brazil -- will seek solutions to myriad global crises on the Muslim-majority country's mostly Hindu "Island of Gods". Leaders from across the major economies have started arriving in Bali for the summit. (Image: AP)Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau watches Balinese dancers perform upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14. (Image: AP)Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese disembarks his plane upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14. (Image: AP)Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 14 for the Group of 20 (G-20) summit. (Image: AP)French President Emmanuel Macron (C) is welcomed as he arrives before the G20 Summit, at Ngurah Rai International airport in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14. (Image: AFP)United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (C) shakes hands with officials as he arrives to attend the G20 Summit, at Ngurah Rai International airport in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14. (Image: AFP)Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan arrive to attend the G20 Summit, at Ngurah Rai International airport in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14. (Image: AFP)Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (CR) arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, on November 13. (Image: AFP)President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol (C) arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on Indonesia resort island of Bali, on November 13. (Image: AFP)United States President Joe Biden arrives in Indonesia's Bali on November 13 for a summit of the world's 20 largest economies and a high-stakes meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. (Image: AFP)Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (C) speaks to journalists as he arrives to attend the G20 Summit at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali, on November 13. (Image: AFP)Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, talks to Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyova upon his arrival to attend the G20 Summit at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, November 13. (Image: AP)