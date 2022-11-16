G20 Bali Summit 2022 | Summit’s key leaders plant trees in mangrove forest

Associated Press

The leaders of the world's largest economies spent the final day of the G20 Summit in Bali planting trees in a mangrove on November 16. (Image: AP)Each world leader planted a single tree before using a shovel to move the earth over the roots before touring the rest of the mangrove. (Image: AP)Leaders raise their garden hoes for a group photo during a tree planting event at the Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest, on the side-lines of the G20 summit meeting. (Image: AP)The tree planting came after US President Joe Biden's emergency G7 and NATO meeting, after the Polish government said a Russian-made missile had exploded in eastern Poland. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia)Biden's decision to convene the meeting upended schedules for the final day of the Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia. (Image: AP)Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures beside International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and French President Emmanuel Macron, as they attend a mangrove planting event at the Tahura Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest Park as part of the G20 Leaders' Summit at Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. (Image: AP)Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures beside Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Modi and other leaders during a mangrove planting event at the Tahura Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest Park as part of the G20 Leaders' Summit at Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. (Image: AP)Widodo walks with Modi, Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as they visit a mangrove seeding area as part of the G20 Summit in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. (Image: AP)Widodo shows tree saplings to leaders and other guests before a planting event at the Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest, on the side-lines of the G20 summit meeting. (Image: AP)Widodo plants a tree at the Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest. (Image: AP)